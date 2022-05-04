Georgia Secretary of State says people came out in record numbers on first day of early voting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting started Monday, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says people came out in record numbers on the first day.

Nearly 30,000 Georgians cast their ballots in-person on the first day of early voting. That’s about three times the amount of people that turned out to vote on the first day of early voting in 2018.

Raffensperger says most counties had no issues on the first day. He shared that Monday’s numbers prove Georgians want to return to in-person voting.

“It’s never been easier to vote,” he said. ‘And we just want to make sure we have the appropriate guardrails so it’s very difficult to cheat, but we have in-person voting with photo I.D., and now we have photo I.D. for all forms of voting.”

You should double check with your county for info on the days and times early voting will be offered. Early voting ends on May 20. Election Day is May 24.