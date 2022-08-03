Georgia residents can claim unborn children as dependents on state taxes

Pregnant mothers in Georgia can now get tax credits for unborn children, according to the state’s Revenue Department.

CNN reports that it’s part of the state’s heartbeat abortion law, which recognizes a fetus as a life as soon as a heartbeat is detected. The state’s Revenue Department also said this:

“In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat … as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption,”

This development means mothers can claim a personal exemption of $3,000 for each unborn child.

The department of revenue confirms that those exemptions will be honored on 2022 tax returns.