Georgia Representative Austin Scott to run for Speaker of the House

Rep. Austin Scott

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — U.S. Representative Austin Scott filed to run to be the new Speaker of the House of Representatives Friday morning.

Representative Scott, who represents Georgia’s 8th congressional district, is looking to be the new Speaker after the previous one, Kevin McCarthy of California, was ousted earlier in October.

Scott had this to say in reference to his bid for speaker:

“I have filed to be the Speaker of the House. We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,”

Scott represents several counties in the 41NBC coverage area in Middle Georgia and parts of South Georgia.