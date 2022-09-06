Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday

The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it's asking for your help.

The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.

The drive is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A drive-thru donation drop-off point will be set up just inside the North Gate entrance in front of the McGill building.

List of best foods to donate:

Canned goods in date

Healthy and low sodium options

Kid snacks (Pop Tarts, fruit ups, mini cereal boxes)

Noodle Pasta

Rice

Peanut butter

Protein-filled items

Canned meats

No glass containers

“We grouped with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and they’re always looking for ways to fill the shelves at the food pantries,” GNF Marketing and Business Director Maggie Lane said. “This is just a way to get people excited about the fair, save them a couple dollars in their pockets at the fair and a way to help those in need.”

Contact Lane at mlane@gnfa.com for more info.