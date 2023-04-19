Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter gets new Director of Public Safety

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry announced its new Director of Public Safety, Chief Daniel Watkins, following the retirement of former Public Safety Director, Chief Elbert Slappey, Jr.

Chief Watkins, who began his law enforcement career with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in 2008, has served as a patrol officer and Sergeant. He also spent several years working security at the fairgrounds.

In his new role, Chief Watkins will oversee the fairgrounds security team and coordinate with local and state law enforcement and emergency services. He expressed concerns about law enforcement staffing shortages and ensuring adequate manpower to maintain safety at the fairgrounds.

“I think some of the challenges will probably be some of the same as making sure we have enough manpower to keep people safe out here,” Chief Watkins said. “To where they can feel comfortable bringing their families, feel comfortable just enjoying themselves and not having to worry about any type of security issue.”

Chief Watkins, whose three daughters have all shown livestock at the fair, is excited to take on the responsibility of ensuring a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “I’m excited to pick up where the previous Chief left off and just continue to push forward and make sure that safety and security for people’s families are a priority, and that they enjoy themselves while they’re out here at the Fairgrounds and the Agricenter.”

The 2023 Georgia National Fair is scheduled to run from October 5-15.