Georgia National Fair supporting farmers, Georgia Grown items

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National Fair is supporting Farmers and Georgia Grown items. That’s why the Georgia Grown exhibit is showcasing several vendors from across the state.

Happy Wyatt is the Marketing Specialist for Georgia Grown. Wyatt says she enjoys teaching people about Georgia Grown during the fair every year.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for education, as well as interaction with the public on a day to day basis,” she said.

She says the Georgia Grown Market contains items from vendors who work with Georgia Grown, and all the money from the sales stay in Georgia.

The Georgia Grown exhibit is located near the west gate of the fair and opens daily at 10 a-m.