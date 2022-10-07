Georgia National Fair showcasing 13 new rides, safety measures

"We have a brand new European wave swinger," Richard Reithoffer said. "We have a new monster truck ride. We have a brand new roller coaster. It's called Speedy Gonzalez."

Georgia National Fair debuts 13 new ides 33rd Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — There are more than 60 rides to enjoy at the Georgia National Fair this year.

The fair opened Thursday.

For the past 33 years, Reithoffer Shows has provided the rides for the fair. President and CEO Richard Reithoffer says it’s a place where the young and old can have fun.

“Quite a few people started coming, riding the rides when they were kids,” he said. “Now they’re adults, and they have kids.”

Reithoffer says you can expect to hear more screams and laughter this year, because they’ve added 13 new rides.

Richard says they want you to have fun and be safe while doing so, and that’s why each ride undergoes a safety inspection by the Georgia Department of Labor. He says they also do daily inspections. It’s why the Georgia National Fairgrounds partners with them each year.

“They have an incredible safety rating. We work with incredible partners here who value your safety as much as we do,” Georgia National Fairgrounds Marketing and Business Development Director Maggie Lane said.

“We have a new clear bag policy this year, and we’re going to require that all of your items be inside of a clear bag,” Lane added. “We do have a couple exceptions: medical bags and diaper bags, but beyond that, plan to have your clear bag.”

Parents should also be aware youth must be accompanied by a legal guardian when entering the fair after 5 p.m.

The fairgrounds says it wants you to have the best experience for the next 11 days. The fair ends October 16.