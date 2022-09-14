Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy.

Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park.

Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10.

Fair organizers say the policy will help increase safety at the fair.

“We just wanted to institute policies that would make everyone feel safer,” Director of Marketing Maggie Lane said. “We were worried just with certain labor restrictions these days that we might not have a full staff of bag checkers, so hopefully a clear bag policy will make it easier to comply with some labor issues we may experience.”

Along with the clear bag policy, the Georgia Fairgrounds is bringing back Ident-A-Kid bracelets to help parents find lost kids.

Children under 17 must be supervised after 5 p.m.



The 2022 Georgia National Fair is being held October 6-16.

