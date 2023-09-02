Georgia National Fair hosts 2nd annual Fair Food Drive

You can bring your donations to the Georgia Grown Pavilion at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Saturday, September 9th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia National Fair is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to host its second annual Fair Food Drive.

The first five-hundred people who donate a minimum of five non-perishable food items still in date will receive $10 in coupons for food at the 2023 Georgia National Fair.

Donors are asked to bring canned goods, low sodium options, kids snacks like pop tarts or fruit cups, pasta, rice or protein bars. Glass containers will not be accepted.

The food drive also includes an online fundraiser hosted by the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Youth Livestock Ambassadors. Money raised through the campaign benefits other food banks in communities across the state where Youth Livestock Ambassadors live. You can make monetary donations to the campaign until September 8th at midnight by clicking here.

The coupons can be used with any participating food vendor at the fair from October 5th through the 15th.