Georgia Military College students train with Georgia National Guard

Blackhawk Helicopters used for training

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia Military College students met with the Georgia National Guard to receive helicopter training.

Students got a chance to get up close with Blackhawk helicopters, learning how to get in and out and securing themselves inside.

Cadets practiced doing a “cold load”, which is getting on and off the helicopter while it’s not running. Then practiced a “hot load”, where the propellers are on.

Cadet Grace Gooden, described the experience a “once in a lifetime”.

“An experience like this is always something to treasure but coming out here with people I consider family makes it all the better. I consider these people who come to school along me to be my best friends and most of them I consider family,” said Gooden.

She said able to share that experience with her fellow classmates made the experience more memorable.





