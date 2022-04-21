Georgia Military College students train with Georgia National Guard

Students got a chance to get up close with Blackhawk helicopters, learning how to get in and out and securing themselves inside.
Cameron Branscomb,
Img 0574
Blackhawk Helicopters used for training

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia Military College students met with the Georgia National Guard to receive helicopter training.

Students got a chance to get up close with Blackhawk helicopters, learning how to get in and out and securing themselves inside.

Cadets practiced doing a “cold load”, which is getting on and off the helicopter while it’s not running.  Then practiced a “hot load”, where the propellers are on.

Cadet Grace Gooden, described the experience a “once in a lifetime”.

“An experience like this is always something to treasure but coming out here with people I consider family makes it all the better. I consider these people who come to school along me to be my best friends and most of them I consider family,” said Gooden.

She said able to share that experience with her fellow classmates made the experience more memorable.

 

 

Categories: Baldwin County, Featured, Local News, WMGT
Tags: , , , ,

Related