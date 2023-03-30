Georgia Military College names Jackie Lee first female police chief in history

GMC hopes the appointment inspires more women to pursue law enforcement careers.

Chief Jackie Lee (GMC Photo)

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College (GMC) has appointed Jackie Lee as its new permanent police chief, making her the first female police chief in the college’s history.

GMC’s Executive Director, Colonel Nelson Kraft, expressed his excitement for the appointment of Chief Jackie Lee.

“They don’t get any better than Chief Jackie Lee,” Kraft said. “She’s been in Georgia Military College for 20 years now, and she’s done a fabulous job, and we’re just really excited that someone can come through the ranks and take that high of a position.”

The college says it hopes the appointment will inspire young women to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Due to her level of experience, GMC says it’s confident Lee will protect and serve the staff, faculty and students.