Georgia Military College hosts Broadway star ahead of musical

Georgia Military College welcomed a Broadway star to its stage Friday afternoon.

Broadway star visits Georgia Military College Broadway Star visits GMC

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Military College welcomed a Broadway star to its stage Friday afternoon.

Lila Coogan played ‘Anya’ in the traveling Broadway tour of Anastasia.

She met with students at GMC for a workshop as the students prepare for the school’s program.

Coogan tells us her love for theater began at a young age.

As students dove into the workshop, Coogan had some encouraging words.

“I think the biggest thing I want kids to take away from these types of things is ways to build confidence and fall more in love with the process of theater,” she said. “And just encourage them to nurture their creativity and find the love and joy in all of it.”

Coogan says she’s learned a lot about herself through being involved in theater.

GMC held a performance on Friday night incorporating the lesson learned from Coogan.

Coogan also took part in the musical performance.