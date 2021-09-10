Georgia Military College hosts 9/11 remembrance presentation

9/11 survivor David Long recounts his experience in the Pentagon for GMC students and staff in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Although he knows remembering the day is important, David Long’s memories of 9/11 are not something he talks about often.

“I know it sounds bad, but I try not to think about it,” Long said. “But every September 11, I remember just what it was like that day and just how close we came.”

The now part-time professor on GMC’s Warner Robins campus served in the U.S. Air Force 20 years ago. He was a staff sergeant stationed at the Pentagon when a plane hit the building.

“I left that morning to go pick up my wife to bring her into the Pentagon to have a dental appointment,” he said. “So we are sitting in the dental office in the Pentagon watching the news and they show the first plane hitting the World Trade Center. So we’re sitting there and I’m like, ‘Wow this is awful’. Then, we hear about the second plane hitting the other tower of the World Trade Center. Then I heard a loud boom. It didn’t sound like an explosion but it just sounded like a real bassy sound. And I was like, ‘What was that?’ Because it shook the entire building.”

His students were shocked at the account. They all got a chance to ask questions and look at memorabilia from that day as well.

Dalton and Blake Vasquez felt they needed to watch the presentation and pay respect to those who have been impacted by the memories of that tragic day.

“I think this is very important, because we still have people that were around at the Pentagon and at the World Trade Center in New York, we have people that were around, so it’s important for us to listen to them and hear their stories, because when they’re not around, who is going to be there to tell their stories and keep their legacies going?” Dalton Vasquez asked.

Long says he hopes everyone will take some time this weekend to reflect and remember.

“People that experienced it, people that were in New York, or people that were at the Pentagon, people that had lost people that day, they don’t want people to forget because they don’t want it to happen to them,” he said. “It’s not because we’re greedy and we don’t want you to forget what happened to us, it’s that we don’t want the same thing to happen to you.”