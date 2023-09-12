Georgia Military College honors fallen heroes during 9/11 ceremony

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Military College (GMC) held a solemn Patriot Day ceremony on Monday, featuring cannon fire to honor 9/11 victims and remarks from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Students and faculty at GMC paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks in 2001. Cannons were fired to coincide with the timing of the planes that crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Governor Brian Kemp, who attended the event, praised the college’s yearly efforts to remember the fallen.

“You can see in the artwork that they’ve researched the history of that day and what led to it and then the aftermath of it,” Kemp said. “So I think it’s very important to us as a state and a nation to remember that.”

Student Emma Godin says the ceremony played a role in fostering a sense of national unity.

“It’s a great way to renew the spirit of remembrance, dedication and service in our country,” Godin stated.

Kemp stressed the importance of remembering 9/11 for the sake of national unity.

“It’s important to remember this day to become a more unified country,” he said.