Georgia Military College holds ceremony in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Georgia Military College held a wreath laying ceremony on Wednesday to remember the more than 2,000 Americans who died that day.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The surprise attack happened the morning of December 7, 1941.

The ceremony took place at the World War II Memorial in Milledgeville.

Pearl Harbor sparked America’s entry into World War II.

“The Folks who fought in World War II are the bravest generation and we all owe a debt of gratitude to them,” National Exchange Club president David Johnson said.

The ceremony also included the presenting of the colors by the GMC 144th Corps of Cadets.

Members of the GMC Prep School band played Echo Taps.