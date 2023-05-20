Georgia Military College commemorates veterans with early Memorial Day observance

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College (GMC) observed Memorial Day early this year to honor the nation’s veterans and instill the spirit of selfless service among students.

On Friday, GMC’s annual Memorial Day events began with a run/walk involving the 144th Junior College Corps of Cadets at 5:50 am, followed by a parade at 8 a.m. Students assembled in the school’s central square, maintaining formation while the school’s president, William B. Caldwell and guest speaker, Senator Blake Tillery of Georgia’s 19th district, delivered remarks.

“For them, it’s like why was somebody willing to give their life to somebody else?” President Caldwell said. “Why was somebody willing to give their life for our nation? And so when they’re out here today and they see the American Flag, they hear the stories of those who served, they can reflect on their lives. It helps them to start to understand that there is something greater than each of ourselves that we’re all a part of.”

The parade concluded with a solemn wreath-laying at the school’s war memorial, honoring Milledgeville service members who sacrificed their lives in World War II and Vietnam.

The early observance was due to the school not being in session on Memorial Day.