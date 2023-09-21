Georgia Military College celebrates International Day of Peace

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Something colorful is blowing around at Georgia Military College. It’s a pinwheel art installation created by students for International Day of Peace.

The pinwheel was created by the middle and high school art students. They’re designed to show what their idea of what peace means.

“Most of the time when I think of peace I think of light and airy, outside just like cool and happy colors so most of the time when I was designing mine I did outside images like flowers, and grass, and birds, and just like colorful peaceful colors and neutral colors.” explained Gracie Courson, a senior at GMC.

The Pinwheels for Peace project was started in 2005.