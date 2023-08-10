Georgia man helps catch hitchhiking murder suspect



GAINESVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Not far from his home, Jimmerson says he was picking up his paycheck in Lula on Tuesday morning when he saw a man walking. Jimmerson asked him how long he’d been walking– the man had been up all night walking from Rabun County.

Jimmerson says he noticed the man had a backpack, and he reeked of an indescribable foul smell.

After dropping him off along Gillsville Highway Jimmerson says he learned who was in his truck: Keegan Phillips.

He also learned what Phillips had allegedly done–in an unforgettable phone call, “You won’t believe what happened, a guy in Rabun county murdered someone last night and has their head, and I said man you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car, it’s awful.”

Hours after letting Phillips out of his truck, law enforcement tracked him down on Bryant Quarter Road where he was arrested- ending an hours long manhunt.