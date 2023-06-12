Georgia man fatally shot by police after alleged domestic dispute

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man Saturday while responding to a domestic dispute call in Marietta, an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said officers were dispatched to the home Saturday afternoon after someone reported an assault on a woman by a man armed with a gun. When the officers arrived, they found the man armed with a weapon. Two officers then shot and killed the man.

“It did not end the way the officers, the family and probably even the victim would have liked,” VanHoozer said. “It’s hard, even in defense, to use fatal force against an individual, against a human being.”

In a news conference Saturday, VanHoozer said officers found a firearm at the home. The officers were not injured during the encounter.

The woman at the scene was offered medical assistance but was not transported to a hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will examine the shooting, as it does with most police shootings. VanHoozer did not identify the deceased man or the officers on Saturday.