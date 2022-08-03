Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone for education

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Lottery has reached a milestone in generating money for education in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp says that the Georgia Lottery has raised $25 billion for education in the state of Georgia since its inception in 1993.

The funds go towards supporting early learning and higher education through the HOPE scholarship. The Georgia Lottery says that more than 2 million students have received HOPE scholarships, and that more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended Pre-K programs.

Governor Kemp also had this to say:

“Students have been set on the path to lifelong learning through Pre-K programs and have been afforded the opportunity to advance their careers through higher education. This $25 billion has helped Georgia maintain a highly-qualified workforce and experience tremendous growth, and I look forward to continuing to see young Georgians lives transformed by these dollars.”