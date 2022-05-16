Georgia Lions Club donates blankets to Veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Lions Club donated blankets to the veteran residents at the Carl Vinson VA.

The non-profit service organization, donated over 600 handmade blankets to the hospital.

“This project coincides with our motto we serve and service from the heart and that’s what lions do,” said Lions club member Rosemary Cutuli.

Cutuli said she made a post about the blanket drive and was overwhelmed with request to help.

She said that she received 14 large tubs of yarn for the drive.

Michael Catoe is the Voluntary Service Specialist for the Carl Vinson VA and said that residents appreciate being appreciated like this.

“When they get recognized from someone in the community it perks them up you can kind of see them go wow someone really appreciates the service that they did,” said Catoe.

“We are thankful for our freedom we are thankful for the sacrifices of the military people have made to keep us safe,” said Cutuli.

If you want to get in contact with the Lions Club, send an email to lionsclub2@gmail.com.