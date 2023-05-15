Georgia Legislative Black Caucus launches ‘Black Farmers Tour’ to support farmers of color

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) is embarking on a "Black Farmers Tour" across the Southeast to visit Black family-owned farms and explore ways to enhance their success. With Georgia being home to the fifth largest group of Black farmers in the country, the GLBC aims to address the challenges faced by these farmers due to limited resources.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) is embarking on a “Black Farmers Tour” across the Southeast to visit Black family-owned farms and explore ways to enhance their success. With Georgia being home to the fifth largest group of Black farmers in the country, the GLBC aims to address the challenges faced by these farmers due to limited resources.

“Farmers have been crying out for their very survival,” Representative Carl Gilliard, Chairman of the GLBC, said. “They need resources, processors and revenue, but oftentimes, they haven’t been provided with the necessary information.”

The primary goal of the Black Farmers Tour is to connect local black farmers with the resources they require to thrive.

Vice Chair Senator Nikki Merritt highlighted the importance of ensuring funding reaches Black farmers.

“We’ve had a great day visiting some of our Black farmers so we can better respond to those gaps,” Merritt said. “We are making sure that funding is getting to our Black farmers as well.”

Recognizing the significance of agricultural education, the GLBC emphasized the need to support institutions such as Fort Valley State University.

Dr. Mark Latimore, Dean of the Cooperative Extension Program, stressed that increased funding for local black farmers would not only benefit their businesses but also address food deserts in rural areas of the state.

“We see this as an opportunity to build a network and a base so that all farmers, whether small or large, can benefit and grow,” Latimore said.

After their visit to Fort Valley, members of the Caucus held a roundtable discussion with Black farmers to identify ways in which the state can provide support to further enhance their businesses.