Georgia Governor Kemp signs bill that could lead to removal of local prosecutors

ATLANTA, Georgia (CNN)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a new bill into law that will create an eight-member oversight commission with the power to remove local prosecutors.

The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the bill earlier this year, and Governor Kemp signed it on Friday.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will hold district attorneys and solicitors-general accountable. However, Democrats are concerned that the commission could misuse its authority to punish or remove local prosecutors unnecessarily.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is among those Democrats who have expressed opposition to the bill.

Willis is currently considering charges related to attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.

The new law has sparked controversy and debate over the balance of power between local prosecutors and state-level oversight.