Georgia Governor activates State Operations Center to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In response to the imminent threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia, Governor Brian P. Kemp is directing the activation of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s (GEMA/HS) State Operations Center (SOC). This move aims to closely monitor and prepare for potential impacts as the storm approaches, with partner agencies across the state coordinating efforts to ensure readiness.

Governor Kemp expressed confidence in the preparedness of Georgia’s response partners at both the state and local levels, emphasizing that the state is taking comprehensive measures to confront the storm’s potential effects. “Thanks to our response partners on both the state and local levels, Georgia will be prepared for whatever Idalia will bring,” said Governor Kemp. “Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted. As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Currently a Tropical Storm, Idalia is forecasted to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane upon making landfall along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday morning. Meteorologists anticipate its subsequent weakening to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves into the far southeast regions of Georgia later on the same day. The effects of the storm are expected to become evident as tropical storm force winds reach south Georgia around mid-morning, followed by increasing winds and heavy rainfall throughout the day, continuing into Wednesday evening.

Southeastern Georgia is projected to experience tropical storm force winds exceeding 40 mph, while extreme southern Georgia, as well as the immediate coastline, could encounter hurricane-force wind gusts surpassing 75 mph during late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

GEMA is urging the public advised to stay informed about the weather forecasts and media reports concerning the storm.