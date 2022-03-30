Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling talks election misinformation in visit to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — #MiddleGAVotes hosted a partner appreciation luncheon Tuesday, during which Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling spoke to the group on the importance of voting and dispelled misinformation from the 2020 election.

#MiddleGAVotes coordinator Marty Koplin explained the importance of Sterling talking with the group.

“It’s important for us to learn from the past when there have been mistakes or misinformation that has come across,” Koplin said. “It’s important for us to look at that accurately with a clear eye, and say, ‘How can we do this better?'”

The Secretary of State’s office has been speaking with small groups to help build voters’ confidence in Georgia’s electoral systems.

Sterling says there’s misinformation from both Democrats and Republicans on the process of voting in Georgia.

“It’s easy to vote here,” Sterling said. “It’s easy to register here, but it’s also very secure in the state as well. And, you know, both sides benefit from this misinformation, disinformation. They can lie about how we operate our systems, then they go out and complain and raise lots of money, so they have a big incentive to do it. We’re just a small office trying to tell the truth.”

Koplin says people should check their registration status on the Secretary of State’s My Voter page, due to the recent shift in the Congressional district map.

“Check and make sure you’re still registered to vote, check and make sure where you vote,” Koplin said. “Check and make sure what district you’re in, because that may have changed.”

Sterling says people think Georgia has a lower minority voter turnout, but that in 2018 and 2020, minority voters turned out more than white voters.

Ultimately, he wants to see an increase in voting from all demographics.

“I want to see everybody vote who can,” he said. “The main people I want voting are educated voters, people who have researched and made a good decision that reflect the values that they want to see reflected in elected office. I just want everybody to vote, but I want them to have an informed vote.”

#MiddleGAVotes, along with other local organizations, will host three forums for candidates who are on the ballot in the upcoming primaries. They will be at 7 p.m. on April 4, 11, and 14 at Macon City Hall.