Georgia Dept. of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver came by the 41NBC Studios and visited with us on the set of Daybreak this morning to discuss the job fair the Department will be holding Wednesday March 30th.

The job fair will be held at the Macon Youth Detention Center located at 4164 Riggins Mill Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Governor and Legislature recently passed the FY 23 budget, which increased pay for all juvenile correctional officers in the state by $7,000.

The new starting salary for a Juvenile Correctional Officer has been increased to $37,730, rising to $41,144 after one year of service.

The Governor’s budget also increased all state job position salaries by $5,000.

During this job fair, we are looking to fill the following positions:

Juvenile Correctional Officer

Food Service Worker (Full and Part-time)

Housekeeper,

Counselor

Mental Health Therapist

Social Service Worker

Behavioral Health Aide

Psychologist

Administrative Assistant

General Business Support Staff

These positions offer: