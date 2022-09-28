Georgia Department of Transportation prepares for impact from Hurricane Ian

Photo Credit to GDOT

Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has taken some actions to help prepare for the impact of hurricane Ian.

According to a release from GDOT, impacts are expected to begin as early as Thursday and last through Saturday with wind gusts expected to be 34 mph or more, as well as rain, downed trees and downed power lines.

To help ease congestion along evacuation routes, GDOT is halting all projects that require lane closures along I-16, I-75, and I-95 south of Atlanta, as well as all maintenance and utility projects starting Wednesday. The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will stay in the northbound direction starting Wednesday until the storm has moved through the area– Georgia’s express lanes system accepts the Florida SunPass and North Carolina Quick Pass. Welcome Centers and Rest Areas in South, Central, and Coastal Georgia will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday as well.

As the storm passes through Georgia, crews will begin clean up efforts to make sure roads stay clear for emergency personnel. If winds reach up to 39 mph, Georgia DOT crews will pause clean up efforts for safety reasons, and will resume when speeds die down.