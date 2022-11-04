Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

Walker's campaign released a statement earlier this week about attacks against his campaign: "My opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The entire Democrat machine is coming after me and the people of Georgia."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator.

Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.

“We’ve got to re-elect Reverend Warnock who has a record of actually supporting workers,” Representative Beverly said. “Bringing down costs, addressing supply chain issues, and creating good jobs–paying jobs that sustain Georgia workers instead of pretending like Herschel Walker.”

Walker’s campaign released a statement earlier this week about attacks against his campaign:

“My opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The entire Democrat machine is coming after me and the people of Georgia.”

Friday, November 4 is the last day to vote early. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.