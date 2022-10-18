Georgia Democrats encourage early voting

The Georgia Democrats are encouraging people to get out and vote during early voting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Democrats are encouraging people to get out and vote during early voting.

They’re hoping voters will make their voices heard during this election cycle.

State Representative Miriam Paris says voting and reproductive rights, community safety, and investments in healthcare, jobs, and education are on the ballot this year.

“Make a plan to vote and help your friends and families do the same, because your vote is your voice, and everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Representative Paris said.

You can check the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page for your sample ballot and information on where to vote. You can also call or text the Voter Protection Hotline at 888-730-5816 if you have any questions or concerns while voting.

Early voting began Monday. Election Day is November 8.