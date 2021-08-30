Georgia Democrats kick off state wide tour in Macon

Georgia Democrats begin state wide tour in Macon

Representative Miriam Paris spoke about the accomplishments since John Ossof and Raphael Warnock took office.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia Democrats started their “Democrats Deliver” state wide tour in Macon, Monday morning.

Representative Miriam Paris spoke about the accomplishments since John Ossof and Raphael Warnock took office. Including Macon-Bibb receiving 77 million dollars to help with the pandemic recovery effort.

Paris says the Democrats economic agenda is helping build Georgia back.

“The American rescue plan is the reason why our economy is bouncing back, just last month the Biden economy created over 43,000 jobs,” said Paris.

She also says 91% of families are benefiting from middle class tax cuts in the American rescue plan. Families were present to speak about how they have benefited.