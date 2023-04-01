Georgia colleges respond to $66M in state budget cuts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University System of Georgia reports 26 Georgia institutions will experience state budget cut totaling $66 million. The University System says it is worried the cuts will negatively impact teachers, students, and educational programs.

Chancellor of USG Sonny Perdue says the cuts will change the classroom environment.

In Middle Georgia, Middle Georgia State University and Georgia College and State University will lose 1 point 2 million dollars in funding according to the USG

Middle Georgia State University President, Christopher Blake, responds to the decision, and says he’s optimistic.

According to a statement from USG, 20 of the 26 USG college’s are already receiving less funding for next year on top of the recent 66 million dollar cut, raising concerns of educational quality.