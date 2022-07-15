Georgia College to open ‘Center for Innovation’

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia College students and the Milledgeville community will soon benefit from a ‘Center for Innovation.’

The School of Business will run the center, but it will be located in the Education Building.

Nicholas Creel, Director of the Center, says a lot will take place in the center such as low-cost consulting activities, help with legal, and accounting and marketing. The center will also help students looking to start a business.

“We’re looking to then start having community facing activities, like the bobcat business builder bootcamp which will be a two day event,” says Creel. “It will be real education focused to try to teach whether it’s a student or a member of the community, the absolute basics of what you need to get that business up and running.”

Six classrooms will make up the center, where 3-D printers, sewing machines and computers will also be accessed.

The center will open in August, and the college says the goal is to expand to more classrooms.