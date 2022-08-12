Georgia College starts new school year with a move in day

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new round of students moved into Georgia College and participated in the official GCSU move in day.

About 1,100 new students were moved in a span of 3 hours and were assisted by around 450 Cat Crew volunteers. The volunteers unpacked student vehicles and transported their belongings up to their dorms. Volunteers included students, student athletes, faculty, staff members and residents from the Milledgeville community. Each dorm had different volunteer groups as well as amounts of students moving in, in Wells Hall there were about 50 volunteers led by Jonathan Lutz, a Central Campus Office Assistant. Lutz has been volunteering for the move in days for three years now and he spoke on how many students Wells Hall was expecting.

“We have about 115 to 140 coming in today, provided that everything goes correctly and no one has any emergencies or anything, we’ll have around that number coming in.”

This move in day was the fastest for GCSU as for the past three years were hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic.