Georgia College offering hands-on experience in lab work
Georgia College is hosting 'Young Scientist Academy', giving students an opportunity to create something of their own.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Several High School students in Middle Georgia are in a science lab for the first time.
Georgia College is hosting a six-week summer internship known as the ‘Young Scientist Academy’, giving students an opportunity to create something of their own.
For some, the pandemic put a pause on hands-on learning. Now, they’re learning university-level research.
Alec Ortiz is a Senior at Veterans High School in Warner Robins. He and other students are working on projects that interest them.
“For my project I’m creating a chemical probe to detect explosives and everybody is interested in explosives. I think it’s really cool, I feel like it can help with airport security,” said Oritz.
Ortiz says this academy is increasing his interest in a career in chemistry.
The program wraps up Friday. That’s when students will present their findings in front of relatives and teachers.