Georgia College makes changes to Move-in Day on campus

According to the college, this year's freshman class is the largest ever.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the cancellation of Move-in Day at Georgia College last year, the college is changing things up this year. Instead of one, the college is holding three move-in days.

According to the college, this year's freshman class is the largest ever, and it happens to be during a pandemic.

“The number of people coming in per hour is significantly less, and that helps with that social distancing, ” said Dr. Larry C. Christenson the University Housing Executive Director. The school has students signing up during a three to four-hour period to minimize larger groups.

Despite the pandemic changing the typical move-in day, students and parents were excited to participate in the important moment. The first Move-in Day had around 500 women who are participating in sorority recruitment.

Renata Ocampo, a sophomore and part of the school’s Cat Crew, which helped students move in, didn’t get to experience move-in day last year.

“For us a lot of it was virtual, so we kind of had to take that step out and be like, okay let’s plan this and not really have it planned for us and find ways like with masks and everything,” Ocampo said. She says the goal is to make friends with the new students and make them feel like they are home.

We spoke with two roommates who said they were nervous at first but said were thankful for the Cat Crew’s help.

“I am really happy they are here,” Claudia Dick said. “I am grateful because I brought so much stuff,” Maycie Calhoun said.

More than 2,100 students are expected to move-in before school starts August 16.

The school’s next two move-in days are August 11 and 12.