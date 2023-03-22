Georgia College hosts its first TEDx Event

Georgia College and State University (GCSU) is hosting its first TEDx event Friday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University (GCSU) is hosting its first TEDx event Friday.

The theme of the event is “Power of the Public Square.” It will feature nine speakers, including alumni, professors and GCSU students.

According to Chair of the TEDxGeorgiaCollege Board of Curators Dr. Harold Mock, the goal of the event is to explore the needs of society and showcase innovative ideas with middle Georgia and the international TED community.

“We believe that people need places where they can come together where they can share ideas, where they can meet people maybe with different viewpoints or different life experiences,” Dr. Mock said.

Speakers will address a range of subjects including the power of music, thoughtful leadership and motivating your inner mathematician.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre in downtown Milledgeville. Each talk will be published on the TEDx website.

Click here for ticket information.