Georgia College hosts elementary scientists

Elementary students from across Georgia visited Georgia College's Centennial Center this week to show off their science projects.

The projects ranged from biochemistry to engineering.

“If we do not get them interested in science at an early age, by the time they reach middle and high school, they either already have an appreciation for it or they don’t, and they’re not going to enjoy it,” Director of Education of Science Education at Georgia College Dr. Catrena Lisse said.



Judges determined winners for each grade level. The grand prize winner will receive a NASA-sponsored party at their school.