Georgia College celebrates new state of the art facilities

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College broke ground for one new building Wednesday and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for another.

The college broke ground on Columbia Street for a new 4,860 square foot, Andalusia Interpretive Center.

The building is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

“This facility will serve as a museum space, event space and really a welcoming center to this historic site,” Historic Museums Director Matt Davis said.

Andalusia is the home of Flannery O’Connor, an American novelist and short story writer from Georgia.

According to Davis, the addition of the $3.4 million center will help attract more people to the area.

“Visitors can see exhibits on O’Connor and her life, her family and the overall history of the farm and will serve as an excellent gateway to the historic property that will also allow us the chance to continue the restoration process on that as well.”

The day continued with a ribbon cutting of the new 43,000 square foot Science Complex. Dr. Indiren Pillay says it was much needed.

“We were in a building a wonderful building but an overstuffed building where our faculty and students had a rough time offering everything we needed to offer,” Pillay said.

The college says the $22.2 million Science Complex is designed with students in mind. The building has a lot of windows, which is an important feature to help give science a new meaning.

“Science is not to be in a dark lab space,” Associate Director for Facilities Mark Bowen said. “We wanted it to be an educational process for anyone who comes and visits the space.”

The new building was named after school president Steve Dorman.