Georgia College and State University welcomes back students

About 450 freshmen moved into their West Campus apartments on Wednesday. The first group of students moved in for sorority recruitment days on August 10.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students attending Georgia College and State University have started moving into their home away from home as the school year begins.

Central and West campuses will each have their own move-in days, according to the school, so everyone can get the attention and experience they deserve.

The Executive Director of University Housing provided advice to families checking into the West campus Apartments.

“We strongly encourage our parents to bring in what they basically minimally need, and then their students can go back home and get the things that they feel like they need for the rest of the year,” Larry Christenson said.

Welcome Week activities scheduled for first-year students will include a Barnes & Noble VIP Party, scavenger hunt, poster sale, block party with music and activities and Think Fast Trivia fun.

Other exciting happenings in the opening weeks of Georgia College’s academic year: