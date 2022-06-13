Georgia College adds summer course to address nursing shortage

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia College in Milledgeville is working to tackle the shortage of nurses across the state.

The college added a third nursing class to its existing two.

The new class will be an accelerated course that will last one year.

College lecturers we spoke with say the need for more nurses has been evident since the beginning of the pandemic.

The college hopes this course can give more opportunities to students looking to enter a competitive program.

“The big thing that a lot of people have a lot of questions about is are we sacrificing the integrity of the courses? Or maybe are we sacrificing the quality of nurses that we’re producing because it is an accelerated program? My answer to that is always no,” lecturer Morgan Fordham said.

40 students are in the program right now. They attend courses Monday through Thursday.