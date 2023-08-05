Georgia attorney sentenced for actions during Capitol riot

60-year-old William Calhoun, Jr., will spend 18 months in prison.

The Capitol Hill. Photo courtesy of MGN. ?????????????????????????????????????????

WASHINGTON, D.C. (41NBC/WMGT) –A Georgia attorney was sentenced Friday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

60-year-old William Calhoun Jr., will spend 18 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In addition to the prison sentence, he will serve two years of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to evidence, local and federal law enforcement received tips about Calhoun posting about his involvement in the Capitol Riot on social media platforms.

Evidence shows Calhoun attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, then made his way into the Capitol. Calhoun entered through the broken Senate Wing Door. He then walked through the Capitol, encountered a police line in the Crypt, and went back and forth from the Rotunda multiple times before leaving through the east side of the Capitol.

One video depicts Calhoun amongst other rioters pounding on doors and walls as they passed by members’ offices. He stated in the video that they were “looking for people”, and ultimately made it to the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Office.

Calhoun was arrested on January 15 in Macon.