Georgia Attorney General visits Macon to talk gang violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Attorney General of Georgia held a meeting at Middle Georgia State University Thursday concerning gang violence.

In 2017, AG Chris Carr put together the Anti-Gang Network. The network focuses on better communication between local and federal law enforcement, better intelligence sharing, better prosecutions and identifying anti-gang recruitment efforts.

The same things that make Georgia a great place for business also aid in gang-related crimes.

“We are two days by rail, two hours by plane from 80% of the U.S. market, that’s great for business,” Carr said. “Unfortunately. criminals can also use that logistic network to try to sell guns, drugs and human beings.”

He says they see children as young as the fourth grade join gangs.