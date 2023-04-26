Georgia Air National Guard hosts first ever Middle Georgia Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 116th Air Control Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard hosted it’s first-ever Middle Georgia Junior ROTC Cadet Orientation Day.

The goal of the event is to help high schoolers who might be interested in joining the Georgia Air National Guard get some hands-on experience with instructors from different career fields within the Guard.

“The idea is really to just get motivated cadets in the ROTC program to see what is available to them in the Air National Guard, to answer any underlying questions they may have, just bridge the gap between what they may think is the Georgia Air National Guard and what is here in Warner Robins Georgia,” explained Major Asia Danee Gray, a Medical Admin Officer with the Georgia Air National Guard.

Airmen from the Guard’s Cable Installation Division, Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Medical and Maintenance units were all in attendance to help students see what comes with the different jobs. And students had more than just demonstrations to look forward to.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, these kids are actually getting to fly in one of our C-130s out of Savannah, which is a new thing, and it gets them excited and actually seeing what we do day in and day out.” said Wesley Colwell a Recruiter with the Georgia Air National Guard.

Groups got the chance to hop on board a 165th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft and actually fly in it to experience what one might get to do while in the Georgia Air National Guard. Many of the students were interested in aviation and were thrilled for the chance to fly in a military-grade aircraft.

“I get to learn about flight and avionics which is something I’m interested in. I’ve flown previously before but never in a military aircraft and I’m just really excited.” exclaimed Brennan Robert McCormick, the Core Commander of the Veterans Junior ROTC.

The orientation lasted for around five hours, seeing many students from all over Middle Georgia come in to learn as much as they could and hopefully go home with a new goal in mind for their futures. The event was hosted at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The Georgia Air National Guard says that they’re hoping to have orientation days annually.