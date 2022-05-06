Georgia Academy for the Blind students receive 3d touch yearbook from Mercer students

Engineering students from Mercer University presented the graduating class of the Georgia Academy for the Blind with a gift they'll never forget.

Mercer University Engineering students presented the graduating class for the Georgia Academy of the blind with a touch 3-D yearbook. Touch 3-D Yearbooks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Engineering students from Mercer University presented the graduating class of the Georgia Academy for the Blind with a gift they’ll never forget.

For the fifth year in a row, Mercer students presented the students with a touch 3D Yearbook. It’s a yearbook many of the students didn’t expect to receive.

“I love this yearbook,” one student said. “It’s going to be one of the things I treasure forever.”

For many people, a yearbook is filled with memories of peers and moments shared together.

Felix Walker says as that as he prepares to graduate, he’ll treasure his peers.

“I don’t classify them as my friends,” he said. “I classify them as my brothers. We’re closer to each other, so I take this yearbook, and I keep it as memories.”

Felix Walker, Rickoy Johnson and Terrance Davis say their bond is like no other. Although they’re going separate ways after graduation, they’ll have something to remember each other.

Johnson was surprised when he heard he was going to get his own yearbook.

“They did a good job here,” Johnson said. “I can tell that, because even though I couldn’t find my face very fast, but yeah I like the work and design and everything.”

Skye Kim and Katie Puckett are both sophomores at Mercer University. They helped create the yearbook. It took them one year to complete.

“I only saw the students’ faces while building it,” Kim said. “And to see them in real life, it kind of felt like meeting celebrities, because I know you, but you don’t know me type of thing.”

14 students received their own yearbook.

“I really like the detail in my hair,” Davis said. “I’m proud of my hair.”

The university says it looks forward to being back at the academy next year to surprise yet another class.