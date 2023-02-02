General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day

JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023.

Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced that the groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning Georgia will see an early spring.

Hundreds gathered in the cold and rain to hear what Beau’s prediction was. He was happy to report that will are going see to see a bright spring ahead.

Lee’s prediction, however, contradicts the prediction made by his fellow groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, who announced that there would be six more weeks of winter.

Unlike Phil, Georgia’s groundhogs have only predicted a longer winter three times in the last 32 years. The last time a long winter was predicted was in 2019.

Dauset Trails officials say that Beau will now go back to living the high life at the par, where he will be preparing for the next weather prediction for 2024.