GDOT set to close Spring Street for overpass bridge demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Spring Street will be closed overnight starting next week as an overpass bridge is set to be demolished.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says that Spring Street will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 31st, from 10 p.m. To 5 a.m. Activities on the project will continue over the nights following the 31st, not including dates during the Labor Day holiday.
This closure comes as GDOT prepares to demolish overpass bridge #8, in order to progress in the I-16/ I-75 interchange improvement project.
GDOT says the following detours will be in place:
- Traffic on the West side of the Bridge will be detoured from Spring Street to Riverside Drive, Coliseum Drive to Emery Highway.
- Traffic on the East Side of the Bridge will be detoured from Spring Street to Emery Highway to 2nd Street to Walnut Street.
- Additionally, any traffic from North Avenue will be detoured to 2nd Street.