GDOT reminding drivers to stay safe while traveling for the holidays

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Thanksgiving Week is underway, and more than 50 million people across the country are expected to travel this week.

One of those travelers is Marilyn Swenson and her dog Ripley. They’re traveling with her son to Marietta.

“Today not so bad,” she said. “Yesterday we got a little early head start and there was a lot of heavier traffic going back north it seemed.”

While on the road this week, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and AAA announced Tuesday the continuation of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The goal is to remind drivers to buckle up.

Alex Cabral with the National Highway Safety agency says wearing a seat belt can be the difference between life and death.

“Wearing a seat belt is very, very important,” Cabral said. “It’s just a matter of clicking it. Really clicking it doesn’t take very long, but it’s a life saving device.”

GDOT also reminds drivers to not get distracted, like using your phone while on the road.

Director of public information for the Department of Public Safety, Lieutenant Michael Burns, shares tips on the many ways you can stay safe this holiday season.

“Slow down, wear a seat belt, don’t use your phone, don’t drink and drive and just obey all state laws,” Burns said. “You’re less likely to get into a crash if you’re doing these things. You’re less likely to come into contact with a state trooper if you’re obeying all traffic laws.”

That way everyone makes it to their loved ones for Thanksgiving.

GDOT says Georgia State Patrol and other local law enforcement officers plan to be in force starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.