GDOT: Bridge repairs to close I-16 westbound lanes in Treutlen County

A signed 11-mile detour is in place, but drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to find alternate routes if possible.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation will temporarily close Interstate 16 westbound in Treutlen County next week.

Beginning August 14 at 9 a.m., drivers will detour at US 221/State Route 56 (exit 78). A signed 11-mile detour is in place, but drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to find alternate routes if possible.

Westbound detour (approximately 11 miles):

Traveling westbound on I-16:

Take Exit 78 Turn left onto US 221/SR 56 for 0.6 mile Turn right onto SR 86 for 6.75 miles Turn Left onto SR 15 for 3.75 miles Turn right to re-enter I-16 WB at Exit 71

One lane of I-16 westbound is set to reopen August 21. G-DOT says crews will work to repair and reopen lanes as soon as possible.

Eastbound lanes on I-16 are not affected and will remain open to traffic.