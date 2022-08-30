GCSU receives NEH grant for summer institute at Andalusia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University is continuing to teach about author Flannery O’Connor’s legacy.

The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded the university a $235,000 grant to go toward the Andalusia Institute.

Executive Director of Andalusia Institute, Irene Burgess, says the institute will help scholars learn teaching strategies on the life and works of the college’s most famous alum.

“We’re a great location for this because we’re the home of Flannery O’Connor,” Burgess said. “This is a great opportunity for the city of Milledgeville, for Georgia College and the Andalusia Institute and the Andalusia House Museum, to show our importance in 20th century literature and 20th century humanities in arts.”

This is the third year the grant has funded the Andalusia Institute. The money will allow the institute to bring in speakers from around the country to talk about O’Connor’s work.

English professor Jordan Cofer attended the last institute in 2014. Cofer says he’s excited about what it’ll bring to literature scholars.

“I think it will really help,” Cofer said. “I think it will bring more visibility to Flannery O’Connor. She’s still a very popular writer, and I think it will bring more visibility to Georgia College. I think it will help the city of Milledgeville as we bring in the scholars and speakers.”

Twenty-five scholars, artists and educators will attend a four-week institute next year to learn about O’Connor’s surroundings and the legacy she left behind.

“It will bring the next generation of Flannery O’Connor scholars to Milledgeville to learn about this important American writer,” Burgess said.

Classes will begin in June 2023.