GCSU offers compost operation program for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University is teaching students about compost operations. Since 2017, the campus has turned more than 70,000 pounds of food waste into amended soil.

The site is ran by an all-female team, that diverts roughly 1,000 pounds of food waste a week into compost. This food comes from Georgia College’s dining hall.

Chief Sustainability Officer of Georgia College, Lori Hamilton, says one man’s trash is another woman’s treasure.

Although the entire process takes months to complete, students says they’re proud of the work and experience they gain.

The program hopes to inspire students to take careers in compost operations. The compost itself will be sold to the community next fall.